Pakistan in a state of confusion as it was born out of it: Pakistani Physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy

The two-nation theory that gave birth to Pakistan is at the centre of controversy all over again. This time the one professing it is Pakistani Nuclear Physicist and Defence Analyst - Pervez Hoodbhoy who condemned Imran Khan's government.

Speaking at a cultural festival in Karachi, Nuclear Physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy criticised Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the two-nation theory and the ruling government.

Lashing out on the current establishment of Pakistan quite vocally, Pervez said that "the basis of Pakistan as articulated by Jinnah was that there are only two nations that live on this subcontinent, they are mutually hostile and can never live in peace. The second part was that Muslims must form a nation.”

He also referred to the 1971 war and creation of Bangladesh and stated, "if Muslims formed a nation which could live at peace with every part of that nation we would not have Bangladesh, we would not have separatist movements in Balochistan and we would not have PTM leadership arrested today."

This is not the first time Hoodbhoy has criticised the ruling establishment.

He has been recorded stating that "Pakistan is in a state of confusion because it was born in a state of confusion."