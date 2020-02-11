Pakistan court verdict on Hafiz Saeed's terror financing case today

The verdict against UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed in the terror financing case is expected to come today.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta is expected to announce the judgement, according to reports.

A Lahore court had earlier delayed the verdict of two terror-financing cases against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Pakistan has arrested Saeed over a dozen time but hasn't convicted the UN-designated terrorist.

In July last year, the top 13 members of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) were allegedly financing terrorism from the massive funds collected through non-profit organisations and trusts including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust including Saeed who was booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

Subsequently, Saeed was arrested by the Punjab counter-terrorism department on charges of terror financing while he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala.

A total of 23 FIRs were filed against 13 individuals belonging to the JuD, Lashker-e-Taiba and Falah-i-Insaniyat foundation. Eleven of these 23 FIRs directly named Hafiz Saeed as the culprit.

In August last year, chargesheet in the cases were filed while the anti-terror court in Lahore commenced the hearing on November 30 last year.

Acting swiftly the anti-terror court Lahore had indicted Saeed on December 11 and the cases were heard on a daily bases from December 16.

In December, twenty of the ATC at Gujranwala too indicted Saeed under the charges of funding terror groups through shell organisations.

Both the cases were later clubbed together and heard at the Lahore ATC.

The defence completed its argument on January 30, 2020 while the prosecution carried on with its argument.

The hearings had concluded on February 6. Meanwhile, Saeed remains in the central jail in Lahore.

Saeed is the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and was arrested 16 times in the past and released every time.