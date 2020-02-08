Pakistan accords VIP treatment to UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed 

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistan authorities accorded VIP treatment to UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan.

Exclusive pictures of armoured vehicles in which Saeed was brought to court accessed by WION proved that 26/11 terror attack mastermind was accorded same privilege usually reserved for VIPs and visiting dignitaries.

Saeed was brought in two identical bulletproof vehicles used by diplomats and dignitaries in Pakistan.

Watch: Hafiz Saeed verdict delayed to February 11

Prisoners of such crimes are usually brought in a police Armored Personnel Carrier(APC). Saeed was also brought in an APC earlier but today was different. This comes at a time when his conviction could have been announced.

In Pakistan, former prime ministers have been brought in APC. Former PMs Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former President Asif Ali Zardari and of late former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal have not been given such protocol, the one that was accorded to Saeed today at the Lahore anti-terror court.

Earlier Sharif and Zardari were accorded similar treatment after they had requested but what shocked many today was the treatment given to Saeed without even he requesting for the same.