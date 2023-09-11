'Landmine' explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar injures at least five
In Pakistan's Peshawar, a blast has injured as many as five people. The IED explosion took place near a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy at Warsak Road.
As per an ARY News report quoting local police have suggested that a landmine was behind the blast.
Security and rescue forces have shifted the injured citizens to a nearby hospital for quick medical assistance.
(Breaking news, more to follow)
