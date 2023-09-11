ugc_banner

'Landmine' explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar injures at least five

Peshawar, PakistanEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Security and rescue forces have shifted the injured citizens to a nearby hospital for quick medical assistance. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As per an ARY News report quoting local police have suggested that a landmine was behind the blast

In Pakistan's Peshawar, a blast has injured as many as five people. The IED explosion took place near a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy at Warsak Road.

As per an ARY News report quoting local police have suggested that a landmine was behind the blast.

Security and rescue forces have shifted the injured citizens to a nearby hospital for quick medical assistance.

trending now

(Breaking news, more to follow)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Afghan Taliban criticise closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

Maldives likely heading for round 2 of presidential elections as no winner emerges

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Report