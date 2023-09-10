ugc_banner

Afghan Taliban criticise closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

Reuters
Islamabad, Pakistan Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Michni checkpost after closure of main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The statement said the incident had started after Pakistani security forces fired at Afghan Taliban forces fixing an old security outpost near the border. Pakistan's foreign office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Afghan Taliban criticised the closure of its main border crossing with Pakistan this week after clashes between security forces, saying the halt in trade would see heavy losses for businesses.

The busy Torkham border crossing was closed on Wednesday after Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces started firing at each other, according to local officials.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems the closure of Torkham gate and opening of fire on Afghan security forces by the Pakistani side contrary to good neighbourliness," Taliban administration's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late on Saturday.

trending now

The statement said the incident had started after Pakistani security forces fired at Afghan Taliban forces fixing an old security outpost near the border. Pakistan's foreign office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Hundreds of trucks laden with goods have been halted and traders have complained that trade is affected.

"The closure of Torkham gate can adversely affect bilateral and regional trade, and cause trade and financial losses to common mercantile class on both sides," the statement said, adding many travellers were also stuck on either side of the border.

Watch | G20 Summit 2023: How India forged consensus on declaration

Disputes linked to the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border have been a bone of contention between the neighbours for decades.

recommended stories

recommended stories

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

×

 

RELATED

Maldives likely heading for round 2 of presidential elections as no winner emerges

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Report

Viral video shows Pak Taliban chief giving orders to terrorists involved in attack on check post

Topics