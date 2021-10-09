ISIS claims responsibility of mosque blast that killed at least 60 people

Carrying forward its show of hatred towards Taliban, Islamic State carried out a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan that claimed almost 60 lives and injured more than 140 people.

"We have received more than 100 wounded patients and over 60 dead bodies, but the number will change. We are still receiving more people," said a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital worker, who did not want to be named.

Labelled as one of the deadliest attacks in the country since Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the attack took place in a mosque, Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque, which is used by the minority Shi'ite Muslim community.

This is the third attack on a religious institution in Afghanistan in the past week, which is turning out to be a disturbing pattern of violence, the United Nations' mission in Afghanistan said. Before this, a mosque in Kabul and a religious school in the eastern province of Khost were attacked in the past week.

Videos and images surfacing from the mosque, post the blast, show body parts spread inside the mosque along with rubble of the structure.

The blast took place when the community members had gathered to offer their usual Friday prayers, which are known to be most important in the whole week.

While health officials are claiming that the death toll is expected to reach between 70 and 80, Taliban have confirmed that this has been the deadliest attack in the country since the US troops left Afghanistan.

This attack by the ISIS is another trial by the terrorist organisation at disrupting the newly-formed Taliban government. The two terrorist organisations have been staunch rivals since years and ISIS is not a supporter of Taliban taking over Afghanistan. Shia Muslims are often targeted by the Sunni extremists.