Gravitas: Taliban blames ISIS-K for deadly Kunduz Mosque bombing

Oct 08, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban is trying to downplay the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan. Will the latest terror attack in Kunduz trigger another mass exodus from Afghanistan? Palki Sharma discusses with WION's Correspondent in Kabul Anas Mallick.
