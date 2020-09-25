International body asks Pakistan to stop issuing licenses to pilots

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has asked Pakistan to ensure “immediate corrective actions” against the controversies of fake licenses in the aviation industry.

ICAO is a part of the United Nations that looks into the matters related to safety in the international air transport.

The organisation urged the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to stop issuing any new licenses to the Pakistani pilots until the controversy is solved.

The decision was made days after Pakistan started investigating the nearly 50 pilots and five aviation officials who falsified documents and issued fake licenses.

“Pakistan should improve and strengthen its licensing system to ensure that it takes into account all necessary processes and procedures and prevents inconsistencies and malpractices before new licenses are issued and privileges of suspended licenses are re-established,” the ICAO said in a previously unreported letter to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) last week.

However, the Pakistani officials have claimed that no new licenses have been issued since the controversy broke out in July.

While the PIA was also involved in the controversy, and was accused of the security breaches, PIA denied any known involvement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has revoked licenses of more than 50 pilots and suspended nearly 32 pilots for a whole year.