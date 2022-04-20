Imran Toshakhana row: State gifts cannot be taken home, says Pakistan court

Islamabad High Court on Wednesday declared that gifts meant for the Pakistan prime minister were not to be taken home.

The Pakistan High Court order comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused ex-prime minister Imran Khan of selling state gifts.

Pakistan maintains a Toshakhana where gifts received by foreign heads of state are kept. Imran's aide had dismissed allegations of gifts being taken home by the former prime minister.

Also Read: Imran Khan sold state gifts, alleges Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

The Pakistan court directed the deputy attorney general Arshad Kayani to publicise gifts presented to former prime minister Imran Khan by foreign heads of state.

The cabinet was also asked to share information while urging the government to form a policy on the issue.

Watch: Is Imran Khan planning a rebellion?

"People come and go but the Prime Minister's Office remains. It is not a big thing if money is given to a certain extent and the gift is kept, Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said, adding, "state gifts belong to the office. These gifts can not be taken home."

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the gifts he had taken from the Toshakhana was on record and that he had purchased the gifts after paying 50 per cent cost.

(With inputs from Agencies)