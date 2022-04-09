Imran no-confidence motion: Pakistan National Assembly session delayed

Pakistan's National Assembly members came together on Saturday to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan's government, however, just after 30 minutes the session was adjourned.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said the House will reconvene at 12:30pm local time but it has been delayed without any official reason being put forth.

Amid the political manoeuvring, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari meets PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif as the leader of opposition held a meeting during the adjournment.

PM Imran Khan is yet to arrive in Parliament amid low attendance by his party members.

During the National Assembly session earlier in the day PML-N leader Shehbaz insisted a vote be held immediately as ordered by the Supreme Court but PM Imran Khan's PTI party members demanded a discussion on their leader's claims there had been foreign interference in the process.

Speaker Asad Qaiser insisted that there should be a discussion on the issue of "international conspiracy" during the session.

During the session, PTI leader and Pakistan foreign minister said Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: "We aspire to defend the no-confidence motion in a constitutional, political and democratic way."

The Pakistan foreign minister acknowledged that the opposition has the right to file a no-confidence resolution under the constitution.

