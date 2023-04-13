Imran Khan's security head arrested on money laundering charges

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's security in-charge Iftikhar Rasul Ghumman has been arrested on charges of money laundering, reported a local media outlet citing a statement by the country's investigative agency. The arrest was made after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out a raid at Iftikhar Ghumman's residence.

Confirming the arrest, an FIA spokesperson in a statement said Imran Khan’s security in-charge is accused of money laundering. As per reports, Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman was linked to an illegal international money-laundering racket based in Lahore.

Anti-Money Laundering Cell (AMLC) busted the racket while FIA confirmed that two people have been arrested. Giving further details on the arrest, FIA said the accused people with the help of 40 fake companies were running the racket. The authorities said it involved the transferring of billions of rupees to different countries through illegal means.

The former premier slammed the arrest, saying that everything is part of the 'London Plan'. Imran Khan in the recent past has been playing up the London Plan rhetoric saying that former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif told the higher-ups in Pakistan to pull down him and his supporters.

Chiding the authorities for Ghumman's arrest, Imran Khan tweeted, “Today, my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted. This is all part of the London Plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurances PTI would be crushed. So now people close to me, along with my leadership, are being harassed, abducted, tortured & confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution & Rule of Law."

Joining Imran in condemning the authorities for Ghumman's arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan's security head was abducted in a fake case.

The News International citing PTI sources reported that Ghumman was a credible party leader. They added that he was running established international business in several countries and was authorised to look after imports and exports on behalf of the party.

