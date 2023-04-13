Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's marriage not as per Shariah law: Cleric

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is once again surrounded by controversy as the cleric who solemnised his Nikkah (wedding), Mufti Saeed, has revealed that Bushra Bibi and the former premier did not follow Shariah law, as per local media portals.

This came during a hearing in Islamabad court on a petition filed by Pakistani Muhammad Hanif. During the hearing, the cleric said the Nikkah was not in accordance with the Shariah law. Elaborating on the wedding details, the cleric disclosed that the ceremony took place during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi.

As per Islam, iddah or iddat (an Arabic term) is a waiting period for Muslim women that she observes after the death of their husband or in case of divorce. During this period, Muslim women must not marry another man. According to a few scholars, this is reportedly treated as a mourning period for women.

The 62-year-old cleric during the hearing, which was presided by Senior Civil Judge Nasr Minullah Baloch, said that he was brought to Defence Housing Authority Lahore in 2018 to officiate Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan's Nikkah.

Mufti Saeed said he only went ahead with the ceremony when a woman who claimed to be Bushra Bibi's sister gave him assurance that all the Sharia requisites had been taken care of, reported Express Tribune. Only then, the cleric said, the wedding was officiated on 1 January 2018.

The cleric revealed that Imran Khan again got in touch with the cleric in February 2018 and asked him to conduct their Nikkah again as he thought his first Nikkah was not as per Shariah law.

In another one of the statements, the cleric said that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi both knew of the situation. Imran Khan, as per Saeed, believed that marrying Bushra would help him in becoming the prime minister.

As per Express Tribune, the petitioner Hanif approached the cleric on Taraweeh prayers on the fourth day of Ramazan. At the time, he inquired about the marriage of Imran and Bushra.

The court has adjourned hearings until 19 April. This is not the first time when Bushra Bibi is in limelight. Most recently, she made headlines when a clash broke out between Imran Khan's supporters and Punjab police in the Toshakhana case.

When the police entered Imran Khan's house, Bushra Bibi was alone in the house. She became the spotlight in the case with many speculating if she was indeed present inside the house or was Imran Khan just bluffing.

