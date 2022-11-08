Imran Khan's party rejects FIR registered over the attempted assassination

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has rejected an FIR filed at the Wazirabad police station, in relation to the unsuccessful assassination attempt on its party leader.

PTI took to its official Twitter account to state that it will not accept any FIR until it has three names taken by party chief Imran Khan.

"PTI has already stated that if FIR doesn’t mention names of Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal that FIR will not be acceptable," read the tweet.

Notably, the FIR had only been filed after Pakistan Supreme Court intervened and directed the Punjab inspector general to do the needful.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial also warned that in case the same is not done within the stipulated time, the apex court would take suo motu notice.

As reported by WION, in the aftermath of the attack, during a televised address, the PTI boss accused PM Shehbaz Sharif along with the country's interior minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer of plotting the attack on him.

Khan is unmoved and has demanded that the authorities take action on all three. However, he has not shared any evidence so far to back his claims.

Moreover, after Khan levelled the allegations, the Pakistan Army came down heavily upon the PTI chief and said his accusations were 'baseless and irresponsible'.

"The baseless and irresponsible allegations by chairman of PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for," read a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

"The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity," the ISPR added.

Facing the heat for his alleged involvement in the attack, PM Sharif also took matters into his hands and demanded that the chief justice constitute a 'full court commission' to look into the matter.

“I am requesting chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a full court commission and include all judges whether they are senior or junior,” said Sharif during a press conference.

Imran Khan, and 14 others, were injured, while one person died, in the attack that happened last Thursday in the Punjab province while he was holding a long march against the government. The attacker, Naveed Mohammad Basheer, was arrested, with two others being held later for selling him the pistol and bullets.

