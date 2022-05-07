Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy claim is fake, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that foreign conspiracy claim of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was a fake story. Maryam Nawaz said that no documentary evidence existed. During his last days in office, Imran Khan had claimed that he had a document that proved there was a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power. He had claimed that a letter by a US envoy was an evidence.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing a public meeting in Attock, Pakistan when she said that Imran Khan's story was fake.

"Although the National Security Committee (NSC) had confirmed that a supposed threat letter did not exist, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to spread a fake story," said Maryam Nawaz, while slamming Imran Khan, stating that he came up with a new story every day pertaining to the alleged foreign conspiracy, reported Ary news.

Maryam Nawaz also claimed that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was now urging people to participate in the Islamabad long march. She called it `Gogi March`.

She claimed that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was annoyed over Shehbaz Sharif`s election as the new Prime Minister of the county, reported Ary news. She added that during the four-year-long tenure of the Imran Khan government, all he did was revengeful politics.

Further, Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of stealing items from Toshakhana after he succeeded in diverting the public attention toward the `langarkhanas`. She also claimed that the PTI chairman took away an armoured BMW car worth Rs 150 million.Later, she claimed that Imran Khan was aware of the expected verdict on the foreign funding case.

(With inputs from agencies)

