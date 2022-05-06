Pakistan to probe foreign conspiracy allegation made by ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said on Thursday that it will probe the allegations made by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan about foreign conspiracy. Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a commission will be formed for the probe.

In his last days in office, Imran Khan had alleged that there was a foreign conspiracy to oust him from his post.

Talking about the commission, Aurangzeb said that the commission will be unbiased and will conduct an investigation independently, Geo News reported.

"The head of the commission will be someone on whom no one will be able to point fingers at," she said.

As per the report, the information minister said that terms of reference of the inquiry commission will be approved by the cabinet in next cabinet meeting. She said that everything about the allegations will be cleared once inquiry takes place. The report will be made public.

She claimed allegations of foreign conspiracy to be a "lie".

Imran Khan had claimed that he had documentary evidence of the said foreign conspiracy but failed to provide any. The diplomatic cable touted to be the proof of the conspiracy was dismissed by the critic who said that it was a just a diplomatic communication.

Aurangzeb rebuked the Imran Khan-led PTI government and called its leaders "economic terrorists", saying that they looted the country for four years."The ruined economy, unemployment and high inflation are the results of Imran Khan`s corruption," Geo News quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

