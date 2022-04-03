Imran Khan is no longer Pakistan’s prime minister, cabinet secretary notifies

Imran Khan has officially been removed from the Prime Minister's Office of Pakistan, a statement from the cabinet secretary said on Sunday, hours after the National Assembly was dissolved.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the government statement read.

Earlier in the day, Khan had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament after a no-confidence vote was rejected by deputy speaker Qasim Suri. He also called for a snap election which is slated to take place within 90 days.

Following which the opposition leaders approached the Supreme Court to seek directions. The top court, while accepting their petition, has issued notices to the president and Imran Khan and declared that all of their actions and orders are subjected to the court’s ruling.

With Khan being officially removed from the office, an interim/caretaker government is supposed to manage the government's day-to-day affairs.

However, local media reports claimed that no caretaker PM has been appointed so far. Under the constitutional conventions, the opposition leader in the National Assembly is usually appointed as the interim PM, but he is no longer in office due to the dissolution of the lower house.

Also read | Fresh elections in 90 days? What's next for Pakistan politics?

Under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, once a notification is issued, Imran Khan can continue as the prime minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker prime minister, Geo News reported.

Even if Imran Khan continues to be the prime minister for 15 days, he cannot take decisions that an elected head of the government is supposed to take.

But there are reports which suggest that Khan has been given a go-ahead, informally, by the president to continue his duties as the PM.

Also read | Big blow to Imran Khan: SC says all orders, actions initiated by president, PM subject to court orders

This has been corroborated by the tweet from a leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party indicating that the cricketer-turned-politician will continue to function as the PM.

“Tomorrow afternoon, Prime Minister Imran Khan, your Prime Minister, will receive direct telephone calls from the people and answer their questions,” PTI leader Shahbaz Gill tweeted in Urdu.

Watch | Former Pakistan High commissioner to India Abdul Basit speaks to WION on the Pak political crisis

(With inputs from agencies)