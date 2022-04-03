Pakistan Chief Justice takes cognizance of prevailing political situation

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken cognizance of the prevailing political situation, wherein the National Assembly’s deputy speaker controversially rejected the no-confidence motion and the lower house was subsequently dissolved following the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Bandial arrived at the apex court in Islamabad, which was opened on a Sunday in view of Sunday’s political turmoil, Geo News reported.

The opposition leaders reached the apex court seeking its directions hours after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion filed by them as “unconstitutional”.

The joint opposition filed a petition seeking to cancel the deputy speaker’s ruling, asking the top court to direct the speaker to convene the session today.

Moreover, they have also filed petition against President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, Speaker NA Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the Constitution.

According to Geo News, a special bench of the top court will hear the matter.

In a stunning move, Khan announced fresh elections when the National Assembly was discussing no-confidence motion against his government.

He said that the president has been advised to dissolve the assemblies, asking his supporters to prepare for the upcoming elections which is slated to be held in 90 days.

"Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin," he was quoted as saying.

Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that the cabinet had been dissolved and added that Khan would continue his duties as PM under Article 224 of the constitution.

Article 224 states, "A general election to the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly shall be held within a period of sixty days immediately following the day on which the term of the Assembly is due to expire, unless the Assembly has been sooner dissolved, and the results of the election shall be declared not later than fourteen days before that day."

