'Absolutely not': Pakistan military has nothing to do with whatever happened today, says DG ISPR

Pakistan’s Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has denied the involvement of the military establishment in Sunday’s political development.

“The military has nothing to do with what happened today,” DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told Geo News on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, Iftikar was responding to a question regarding the consent of the army in the political developments of the day.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who skipped the National Assembly session where a no-confidence vote against his government was being discussed, suddenly announced fresh elections.

Geo News quoting sources said that elections can be held within 90 days.

In a sudden turn of events, Prime Minister Imran Khan informed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to "dissolve assemblies".

The major political development came hours after the National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri threw out the no-confidence motion raised by the opposition, calling it “unconstitutional”.

Citing article 5 of the constitution, Suri dismissed the session soon after the ruling party's Fawad Chowdhury spoke against the motion, dubbing it a "foreign conspiracy."

According to local media reports, the deputy speaker was filling in for Speaker Asad Qaiser against whom the opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion earlier in the day.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Khan welcomed the NA deputy speaker's ruling, saying, “The NA speaker has rejected the move intended at changing the regime and I congratulate the entire nation on it.”

“Pakistan came into existence on 27th Ramzan, and this nation will not let such a conspiracy get successful."

According to reports, Khan is writing a letter to the president on the formation of a caretaker government to take care of the duties of the government till the elections are held.

