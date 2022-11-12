Imran Khan, family gets additional security after assassination attempt on ex-PM

Days after the former Pakistani prime minister survived an assassination attempt in Punjab state, Imran Khan and his sons received an additional squad of commandos from the Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa provincial police.

On November 3, the 70-year-old leader was leading a protest march against the current PM Shehbaz Sharif's administration when two shooters opened fire on him and others seated on a truck. Khan was shot in the right leg and had to undergo surgery at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

According to a Press Trust of India report, despite Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) having a coalition government in Punjab, the party does not trust the Punjab police as a result of the assassination attempt on his life.

This is why Khan and his family are being protected by an additional group of commandos from the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial police.

The Punjab police have also reportedly increased security at Khan's Zaman Park home.

Outside the house, a security barrier made of cement blocks and sandbags has been erected. In addition, checkpoints and surveillance cameras have been put at the house's entry and exit points, a dedicated desk has been set up to keep track of guests.

“We have latest reports that Imran Khan has life threats. Therefore, his security has been beefed up," said Omar Sarfraz Cheema, special assistant to the chief minister for home affairs, stressing that Imran Khan's security would not be compromised.

