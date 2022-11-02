Imran Khan compares himself to Bangladesh's founding father Mujibur Rehman

Currently undertaking the 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' from the eastern city of Lahore to the capital city of Islamabad, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a rather intriguing comparison.



In a speech during the march in Gujranwala, Khan compared himself and his party's struggle to that of Bangladesh's late founding father and Awami League chief Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

Leaning into the comparison, Khan said a country had split into two the last time a political party with a clear political mandate was denied the right to rule.

“A shrewd politician (Zulfikar Ali Bhutto), in his greed for power, set the armed forces against the then largest party (Bangladesh’s Awami League), which had won elections, causing the dismemberment of the country," said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief.

“Everyone knows Mujibur Rahman and his party won the general elections in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician set Awami League and the army on the collision course," said Khan before adding, “At present, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they are trying to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI’s journey back to power.”

In the same speech, Khan trained his guns on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and challenged him to an electoral duel.

“Nawaz Sharif I challenge you: when you come back, I will beat you in your constituency!"

Last week, Khan had called his protest march a jihad against the ruling government. He egged his supporters by saying, "This is something way beyond politics, it is a war for freedom from these thieves that have been imposed over us. This jihad will decide where the country will go."

However, akin to his previous endeavours, Khan's march has quickly run into controversy after a female journalist covering his event died after being crushed under his container.

