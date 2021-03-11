How minorities in Pakistan continue to suffer from forced conversions, marriages

Another tragedy is unfolding daily in Pakistan of forced conversion of minor Hindu girls.

In the last 26 days, three minor girls have been abducted and converted into Islam in the country.

The name of these girls are: Arti Meghwar, Reena Meghwar and Kavita Bai.

The families of these girls are fighting for justice, but the Pakistani judiciary couldn't be bothered less.

Let us begin with the story of Kavita, a 13-year-old who was kidnapped on March 8 from her home.

Also read | Protests grow in Pakistan over abduction, forced conversion of Catholic teen

Kavita's father said that five men dragged his daughter from their home and fled.

She was then brought before a cleric who held a public conversion ceremony.

Some old men gathered around her and formed a circle and read some Islamic prayers.

WATCH |

The images are disturbing, to say the least.

Pakistan authorities said that the girl claims to be over 18-years-old and has converted of her own free will.

This is an excuse that we hear over and over and over again.

Every time a minor girl is converted, Pakistan says she did so willfully.

Matter of free will!

In August 2020, a 14-year-old Christian girl Maria Shahbaz was abducted and married in a similar fashion.

The court called it a matter of free will.

In October 2020, a 13-year-old Christian girl Arzoo Raja was abducted in broad daylight, converted to Islam and then married to her abductor.

The Pakistan judiciary again called it a matter of free will.

When the court hearing of Arzoo's case was held in Karachi, her mother was not even allowed inside the courtroom.

She begged and cried as the court made a mockery of the law.

The above cases make it clear that Pakistan's judiciary, lawmakers, government, clerics and their followers, all seem to be hand in glove in tormenting the minorities of their country.

