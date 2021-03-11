LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: Being a Hindu in Pakistan
Mar 11, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
A 13-yr-old Hindu girl in Pakistan has been converted to Islam at a public ceremony. 2 other minor girls have been converted in the last 26 days. The life of minorities in Pakistan has become an endless ordeal of indignity & humiliation.
Read in App