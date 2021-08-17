Fun amid chaos: Taliban fighters ride in bumper cars with guns; ride horses in merry-go-around in Kabul- Watch

A day after the Taliban took control of Kabul, videos appeared to show Taliban militants atop crashing cars as it went viral on social media.

A Taliban militant was purportedly seen with a gun while sitting on the bumper car. In another video, the Taliban fighters appeared to take rounds in merry-go-round riding play horses amid chaos in Kabul.

Taliban's latest exploits come even as the Afghans fled to the Hamid Karzai international airport in a desperate bid to escape from the new leadership in Afghanistan.

US officials on Monday evening had closed the airport in Kabul as hundreds of Afghans stood at the tarmac with several seen chasing US military planes as it left the airport.

Videos posted on social networks showed scenes of panic and fear in Kabul as people huddled together at the airport desperate to leave the country.

Although the Pentagon had announced earlier it was making preparations for mass evacuation however Taliban's abrupt entry into the Afghan capital led to panic in the city.

Amid the confusion at the airport, a crisis cell has been set up to organise the reception of Afghan refugees on US bases. US officials said at least 2,000 Afghans have already been airlifted.

The US intends to transport thousands of interpreters and their families who helped the US forces in Afghanistan in the past 20 years.

The US reopened the airport on Tuesday morning after it was closed for several hours due to breakdown in security on the tarmac disrupting evacuation efforts as a US C-17 transport aircraft landed with US Marines aboard.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the videos

Video courtesy -Twitter: @HamidShalizi

(With inputs from Agencies)