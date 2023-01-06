For population control, Pakistan defence minister suggests early closure of markets

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif became the social media star of bizarreness this week with his comment on population growth during a press conference. The video, shared on Twitter by journalist Naila Inayat has left people on the internet scratching their heads.

In the video, Khawaja Asif can be heard as saying, "Jahan pe 8 baje market bandh ki hai wahan pe bacchon ki tadad kaam hai paida hone ki (The places where markets have closed down by 8 pm, the population growth is less)."

New research, babies can’t be made after 8pm. “There’s no population increase in countries where markets close at 8pm,” defence minister. pic.twitter.com/G5IUAuOYD6 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 4, 2023 ×

'Genius contribution to humanity', Twitter throws its sarcasm at Khawaja Asif

People on the micro-blogging site were left wondering what to make of Pakistan Defence Minister's comment.

"This is a brilliant finding by the Pak government's research. It is a genius contribution to humanity. They should be given the highest award of the scientific research field in the world," wrote a Twitter user. "What's the mythology behind this logic? The medical world is totally shocked and trying to contact him," posted another.

The bizarre comment filled with faltered sarcasm came during a press conference in which Pakistani defence minister announced country's bid to conserve energy.

Asif briefed the media and said that the timings of wedding halls and markets across the country will be limited to 10 PM and 8:30 PM respectively.

"The plan will change the overall lifestyle and habit pattern of the nation and save us Rs 60 billion," he said.

Pakistan's energy needs are mostly met by crude oil imported from abroad.

The country finds itself in a compulsive position to conserve energy so that it does not have to shell out US dollars on oil imports. The country is in the middle of an economic crisis amid its ongoing struggle to pay back external debts due to low growth, high inflation, and poor foreign reserves.

