FATF effect: Pakistan admits 1993 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim resides in Karachi

Over the past two decades when it comes to India's most wanted terrorist, Pakistan has constantly denied sheltering Dawood Ibrahim.

However, in a big admission Pakistan has revealed that the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Dawood Ibrahim not only has a base in Pakistan but also has multiple aliases and passports.

Under FATF pressure, the Pakistan government has banned 88 individuals and entities in compliance with the list issued by the United Nations Security Council.

The list includes names of not only Hafiz Saeed & Masood Azhar, Zakiur Rahman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim, significantly it also contains the addresses of Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi which is the White House in the posh Clifton area, house number 37 in defence housing area and a bungalow in the Noorabad area of Karachi.

The details also include Pakistani passports that Dawood had managed to arrange after fleeing from India. Sources indicate that Pakistan had omitted the details in its response to FATF earlier this year in which it claimed to have implemented over half of the action points indicated by the global financial watchdog.

In the notification issued this week, Pakistan government states that it has ordered the seizure of all movable and immovable properties of these outfits and individuals, and frozen their bank accounts.

The terrorists have been barred from transferring money through financial institutions, purchasing of arms and travelling abroad with various sanctions in place against almost all of those listed by the UNSC with the latest notification a consolidation and documentation of the previous sanctions.