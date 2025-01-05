New Delhi: Pakistan's military remains a key component of the country's politics, but even as the economy remains fragile, one thing that is not halted is the country's military modernisation. From the Naval domain to the air domain, a rapid program of modernisation is taking place. Islamabad's natural raison d'être remains India, but also increasingly angry Taliban rulers in Afghanistan, who see Pakistan's air attacks as a violation of sovereignty. Let's understand what kind of modernisation Pakistan is taking and its impact on the country:

Advertisment

Naval Domain

Pakistan plans to transform its Navy into a 50-ship force by the next decade, including 20 major warships. This ambitious fleet expansion hinges on partnerships with China, Turkiye, and Romania. The Pakistani has taken modernization of its fleet with foreign shipbuilders like Damen Shipyards in Romania for offshore Patrol vessels. The Navy is set to acquire advanced Hangor-class submarines from China, MILGEM-class corvettes from Turkiye, and the first-ever indigenous Jinnah-class frigates.

Also read | Pakistan: 5 killed, over 50 injured in bus explosion; Baloch militants claim responsibility

Advertisment

India Reaction

The Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi in a striking observation during the Navy Day 2024 press conference in December, in response to a question on Pakistan's Navy modernisation said, "Good luck to them. They have chosen weapons over people's welfare". He explained, "seeing their economy, it is surprising they are building so many ships and submarines". Naturally, Pakistan's expansion into rapid naval modernization as an India angle to it and Delhi is taking note of it.

Air Domain

Advertisment

As reported by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Pakistan is reportedly planning to acquire 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighter jets, which marks a major step in its military aviation capabilities. J35 are fifth-generation stealth fighter developed by China's Shenyang Aircraft Corporation. These fighters are intended to replace Pakistan's aging fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters. While there's no official confirmation from China, the speculation around this deal has been significant.

Also read | PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's first 'Namo Bharat' train

China Partnership

Pakistan, China have close ties, something that is well known. While India, China ties have seen positive momentum, it does not mean Islamabad and Beijing will forgo military partnership or ties which are "higher than mountains and deeper than oceans". China has been provided support for modernisation of both the Pakistani Air force and the Naval forces. As Admiral Tripathi noted at the presser, "These ships and submarines are either being made in China or being made with Chinese support". China has obvious interests to make the Pakistani Navy strong given its its interest in Gwadar port. The port could provide connectivity to the western part of China to the Indian Ocean overland Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan's defence diplomacy

Apart from modernisation, its international naval exercises that Pakistan has been actively involved in. In February this year, Pakistan will be hosting AMAN-25, the 9th such naval exercise off the coast of Karachi. In 2023, the exercises saw the participation of ships from China, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and USA. The aim is to project Pakistan's naval strength in the Indian Ocean.

Also read | Mourning for Jimmy Carter or Democrat conspiracy? Trump slams Biden for half-mast flags

Missile program and sanctions

Pakistan increasingly plans to modernise and reform its missile program which has raised eyebrows not only in the region but also in Washington. The United States has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on entities involved in Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, targeting both Pakistani and Chinese companies. The December 2024 sanctions regime included a Pakistan state-run enterprise, the National Development Complex (NDC) that saw a strong response from Islamabad, which defended its missile program.

Development vs Defence

Interestingly, not for the first time Islamabad has been prioritizing military modernization over the country's economic well-being and development. In the 1970s, then Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto famously said, "we will eat grass, even go hungry, but will have our own (atom bomb)". Today, literally, it looks like an era of eating grass in Pakistan. The country has repeatedly turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailouts, with a significant agreement in July 2024 for a 37-month Extended Fund Facility of about $7 billion to stabilize the economy.

Domestic implications

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) data suggest between 2009 and 2018, Pakistan's military expenditure increased by 73%. The country's defence budget has seen consistent rises, with a 19.29% increase projected for the fiscal year 2024-25. The military expenditure increase comes amidst fragile economic conditions. Infact the country has been grappling with high inflation rates, with inflation reaching around 28% in 2023. Overall economic growth has been sluggish, with projections for the fiscal year showing minimal growth, affected by political instability, and shocks like natural disasters.

Military's own role

Modernisation comes even as it is well known that a growing disparity exists between the elite and the large population. The military itself, active politically in the country, has its own enterprises like the Fauji Foundation and the Army Welfare Trust. Fauji Foundation has a diverse business portfolio including fertilizer, cement, food, power generation, gas exploration, financial services, and security services. While it claims to have been providing welfare in the country, the business empire is seen as overarching into civilian economic spaces.