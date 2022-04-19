Exclusive | We want Rajapaksa to be present in parliament tomorrow: Opposition MP

Sri Lankan opposition is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The country is facing unrest as citizens are protesting extreme shortage of food, medicine and fuel. There is a widespread cry for resignation of the president. WION's Dasuni Athauda took an exclusive interview of Eron Wickramratne, former state finance minister in Sri Lanka. Wickramaratne said that opposition parties wanted Rajapaksa to be present in the parliament tomorrow (April 20).

"Protests are going on for days and people are facing hardships. There is shortage of medicines, petrol, diesel," said Wickramaratne as he described situation in the country.

He accused Rajapaksa of undermining his own cabinet.

"That's why the cabinet resigned," he said. He dismissed president's inability to work with his own cabinet as 'ridiculous'.

"We represent the people on the streets, we represent them. We have to reflect that in the parliament. We have to convert the protests on the streets into constitutional and democratic revolution. Therefore, we are calling Rajapaksa to move out and they can form the govt with the others there and address the immediate issues," said Eron Wickramaratne.

Asked about a possible solution to the situation in Sri Lanka. He said that Sri Lanka needed to negotiate with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"It gives you a certain credibility," he said. He opined that political crisis in Sri Lanka had created the economic crisis. He said that Sri Lanka needs to restructure the debt.

"We will have to get social protection welfare programme agreed. We need to make sure that there is no social unrest in the country. We need to look at strengthening the banking system. We need to recapitalize state banks in the country...This govt has a bad track record and therefore Rajapaksa has to go " he said