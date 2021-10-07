Earthquake in southern Pakistan kills 20, hundreds injured

A shallow earthquake in southern Pakistan in early hours of Thursday killed around 20 people and seriously injured dozens, said government officials. Magnitude of the earthquake was 5.7.

Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed. Health workers treated the injured with the help of torches after electricity failed.

A woman and six children were among 20 dead, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official, told AFP.

"We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake. Rescue efforts are under way," provincial interior minister Mir Zia ullah Langau added.

Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management authority, told AFP that between 15 and 20 people had died, but warned that the toll may increase.

The remote mountainous city of Harnai in Balochistan was the worst hit.

The quake caused electricity to fail in the region, with health staff working without lights in a poorly equipped government hospital.

"We were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights," Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital told AFP.

"Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid while some 40 people who were critically injured have been sent to Quetta in ambulances," he added.

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and struck around 3am at a depth of around 20 kilometres (12 miles).

The earthquake was also felt in Balochistan's provincial capital Quetta.

Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

