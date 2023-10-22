ugc_banner

Earthquake hits Nepal's capital city Kathmandu

KathmanduEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

(Representational image) Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

There were varying reports in the initial aftermath about the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Kathmandu

An earthquake struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday morning. There were varying reports in the initial aftermath about the magnitude. Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the magnitude was 6.1. But India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has said that the magnitude was 5.3. The European-Meditarranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said that the magnitude was 5.2.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal's Dhading district. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.

Media reports suggest that tremors were also felt in Nepal's Bagmati, Gandaki provinces and even in India's Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR).

trending now

Nepal experiences frequent earthquakes as the Himalayan country is located just where Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet. These plates advance two metres closer to one another every century. The massive pressure this movement generates gets released in the form of earthquakes.

(More to follow soon)

recommended stories

recommended stories

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

Nawaz Sharif laments current economic condition of Pakistan, vows to work toward recovery

Is ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's return a 'deal' with Pakistan military establishment?

Nawaz Sharif lands in Lahore after four years’ self-imposed political exile in London