Earthquake hits Nepal's capital city Kathmandu
Story highlights
There were varying reports in the initial aftermath about the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Kathmandu
There were varying reports in the initial aftermath about the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Kathmandu
An earthquake struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Sunday morning. There were varying reports in the initial aftermath about the magnitude. Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the magnitude was 6.1. But India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has said that the magnitude was 5.3. The European-Meditarranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said that the magnitude was 5.2.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal's Dhading district. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.
Media reports suggest that tremors were also felt in Nepal's Bagmati, Gandaki provinces and even in India's Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR).
trending now
Nepal experiences frequent earthquakes as the Himalayan country is located just where Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet. These plates advance two metres closer to one another every century. The massive pressure this movement generates gets released in the form of earthquakes.
(More to follow soon)