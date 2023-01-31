Death toll from Peshawar mosque blast rises to 93; another 221 wounded, 57 in critical condition

The death toll from the Pakistan bomb blast, which on Monday targeted a mosque in Peshawar's police lines, has risen to 87. The suicide attack for which the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility happened during the afternoon 'Zuhr' prayers.

A day after the nation was rocked by one of the biggest attacks it has ever witnessed, the latest numbers were shared by a hospital official on Tuesday.

Mohammad Asim, a hospital official, as per a Reuters report, said that while 93 people have perished, 221 are wounded, of which 57 are currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment.

The attack occurred in one of the most fortified areas of northwestern Peshawar city, an area that houses offices and residences of police and counter-terrorism departments. It is still under investigation how the terrorist entered the sensitive area where entry is restricted and one must cross at least two check posts to enter.

As per an IANS report, police said that the bomber had placed himself in the front row of the prayer ceremony. Among those killed is Imam Sahibzada Noor ul Amin.

Many people were trapped under the debris, and a rescue operation during the night pulled out nine bodies. The "powerful explosion" caused damage to the mosque building, bringing down its roof and one wall.

AFP quotes Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a spokesperson for the rescue organisation 1122, as saying that on Tuesday the last part of the collapsed roof will be removed.

"This morning we are going to remove the last part of the collapsed roof so we can recover more bodies, but we are not hopeful of reaching any survivors," he said.

At least 20 slain police officers have been laid to rest with honour after a prayer ceremony, their coffins draped in the Pakistani flag.

(With inputs from agencies)

