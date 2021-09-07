CPEC is useful, look forward to implementing Afghanistan’s part: Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has expressed the desire to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) as the militant group consolidates its hold over Afghanistan.

The move comes as representatives from the Taliban and China met in Kabul on Monday.

Abdul Salam Hanifi, an official from the Taliban's political office met with the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, as the two purportedly discussed bilateral issues.

Reports said the ambassador pledged China's continued humanitarian aid to the Taliban. Beijing had reiterated a similar stance earlier on the Afghan issue as the country grapples with crisis after the US exit from the region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also expressed support to Afghanistan on forming an "open, inclusive and broadly representative government".

"China's position on the Afghan issue is clear and consistent. We have always respected Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," Wang Wenbin said.

"We always support Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government which follows moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and resolutely combats terrorist forces in all forms," the foreign ministry spokesman added.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid earlier on Monday had said that the Taliban hopes for cooperation with China in many fields including economy, trade, infrastructure and natural gas.

"CPEC is a useful project and we look forward to implementing Afghanistan’s part of the project," Mujahid said.

CPEC is a part of China's most ambitious 'Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) project aimed at renewing the country's historic trade routes in the coastal countries of Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from Agencies)