Four Americans leave Afghanistan by land; US diplomats receive nationals

After over a week after leaving the country, four Americans left Afghanistan by land into a neighbouring country with Taliban's knowledge, reports said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed about the development asserting that the "Taliban did not impede them". According to reports over 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan, however, thousands of interpreters and "at-risk" Afghans are believed to be still in Afghanistan.

The American citizens were received by diplomats in the "third country", US officials said. US Representative Ronny Jackson said they belonged to Texas asserting that they left "after 2 weeks & multiple life-threatening attempts."

It was the first departure organised by the US since their August 31 military departure from Afghanistan which took place at the stroke of midnight.

After the chaos at Kabul airport last week amid the US evacuation, land routes out of Afghanistan is being increasingly looked upon as the key to transport the rest of the nationals by the US.

The US-led airlift which concluded last week had transported 124,000 people which included nationals from other countries including several thousand Afghans.

The US had earlier listed 100 countries who were ready to help Afghans reach destinations outside Afghanistan, but the neighbouring countries did not figure in the list.

The US said it was closely monitoring the Taliban and was holding the militant group to its promise of allowing safe passage to nationals still in the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)