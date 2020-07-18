COVID 19: Pakistan's cases cross 260,000 mark before Eid

The number of coronavirus cases are on a constant rise in the South Asian country Pakistan. The total tally of coronavirus cases increased to 261,917 and the total tally of deaths due to the virus reached 5,522 on Saturday morning.

As per the latest figures of the local media, a total of 198,509 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus till Saturday. From Sindh, 111,238 cases have been reported while from Punjab 89,465 cases have been reported.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a dig at India while urging citizens to stay safe during the upcoming festival of Eid.

Pak is amongst the fortunate countries where COVID 19 cases in hospitals, esp in intensive care & death rate have gone down, unlike in our unfortunate neighbor India. This positive trend has been the result of our smart lockdown policy & the nation observing govt SOPs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2020 ×

Following the tweet, a National Command and Operation Center meeting was chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar in Karachi on Saturday to discuss preventive measures and the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Azha. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, health minister Azra Pechuho and other officials.

(With inputs from agencies)