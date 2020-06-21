COVID 19: Bangladesh resumes international flights

After almost three months, Bangladesh's national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed its international flights on Sunday.

Bangladesh had temporarily halted all international flights three months back as the country closed its international borders to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The first flight, BG001 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for London with 187 passengers on board.

Passengers from Dhaka to London route do not require health certificates declaring that they are not infected with COVID-19, said Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

But they will have to fill-up a health declaration form as per the International Civil Aviation Organization's guidelines, he added.

As per the rules of the UK, the passengers will have to, however, quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The service has only resumed for the Dhaka-London-Dhaka route, and will operate only on Sundays.

The passengers were provided hand sanitizers, gloves and masks. The in-flight meal was also converted to dry meals in food boxes, in line with guidelines provided by the International Civil Aviation Organization following the global COVID-19 pandemic, with a miss of any cold beverages.

(With inputs from PTI)