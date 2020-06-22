Coronavirus cases in Pakistan surge to over 181,000; death toll rises over 3,500

The number of coronavirus cases shot up to 181,088 on Monday as the death toll due to the virus rose to 3,590 in Pakistan.

Sindh and Punjab continued to account for the bulk of cases reporting over 135,000 cases with Balochistan and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa also reporting cases.

Authorities claimed that the number of cases in Punjab had declined over the weekend even as the total number of cases reported so far totals over 66,000.

Meanwhile, authorities in Lahore had imposed a "smart lockdown" as coronavirus cases saw a surge with several localities declared as hotspots.

In Sindh, the number of cases has surged to over 69,000 as authorities grapple to find ways to combat the virus.

Pakistan's capital city Islamabad has reported over 10,000 cases so far. Amid the rising number of cases, authorities reported over 71,000 patients had recovered from the virus in the country.

Planning minister Asad Umar had earlier warned that the number of coronavirus cases in the country could double by the end of June and peak at more than a million infections.

"Expert estimates say the number of confirmed cases could go up to 300,000 by the end of June if we keep on flouting SOPs (standard operating procedures) and taking the problem lightly," said Umar said, adding,"We fear the number of confirmed cases could go up further to 1.2 million by end of next month."