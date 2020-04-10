Coronavirus cases in Pakistan near 5,000; flight ban extended

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 4,474 on Friday with the death toll at 65.

According to official data, 572 people across the country have recovered from the disease.

To this end, the Pakistan government has extended the suspension of domestic and international flight operations in the country until April 21 in a bid to contain the coronavirus spread.

A notification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said, "As per decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic Flight Operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Tuesday April 21, 11.59 p.m."

The CAA had earlier said that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded passengers would be exempted from the ban.

Punjab has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan with the provincial tally at 2,224, Dawn reported citing official data.

Sindh, the second-worst affected province after Punjab, has so far recorded 1,128 cases.

Global cases of coronavirus topped 1.5 million, while worldwide death toll has crossed 95,000.

