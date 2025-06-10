Al Qaeda’s Brigade 313: Shadowy terror group in Pakistan linked to Kashmir attacks, assassinations and more | What you didn't know

Al Qaeda’s Brigade 313 was the subject of a question to former Pakistani ambassador, bringing back interest in the shadowy terror group active for decades in the South Asian country. A Sky News journalist put Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman on the defensive with a question on the group. Sherry Rehman, a former Pakistan envoy to the US, acknowledged the past activities of terrorists in the country. But the truth is, Brigade 313, which is basically al Qaeda's operational wing, is still active in the region, including in India.

So, what is the Brigade 313? Here is what you probably didn't know.



Brigade 313: Pakistan-based military arm of Al Qaeda in the region



Brigade 313 is the key operational unit under Al Qaeda’s Lashkar al-Zil or Shadow Army, which oversees its terror activities along the Afghan-Pakistani border and across the border into India.

Rather than a singular entity, it is a loose coalition of terrorists from various jihadist groups and includes former Pakistani soldiers and intelligence officials.

Its activities have been reported from Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Balochistan, as well as the cities of Karachi and Lahore.



It is also known to outsource its operations to rebranded groups like the Resistance Front (TRF) and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) which are active in India's Jaummu and Kashmir.

It should be noted that TRF, an offshoot of LeT, was behind the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

Why is it called Brigade 313?

Formed in the early 2000s, the group is named after the 313 companions who fought alongside the Prophet Muhammad during the Battle of Badr. Brigade 313 draws its members from various jihadist groups such as the Taliban, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Jundallah.



Ideologically, Brigade 313 follows al Qaeda’s Salafi-jihadist view, and concentrates mainly on attacing US and Pakistani state assets. It is seen as supporting al Qaeda’s broader strategy for Afghanistan, India, and beyond.





Who are the leaders of Brigade 313?

Ilyas Kashmiri, a former Pakistani Special Services Group commando, was the founding leader of Brigade 313. A senior commander of al Qaeda, he also led Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) and was a key figure of al Qaeda’s Lashkar al-Zil.

Designated a terrorist by the US in 2010 and added to the UN’s 1267 Committee list, Kashmiri organised attacks in Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, and Bangladesh.

He was involved in the 2009 Najibullah Zazi suicide attack plan in New York City, and the Jyllands-Posten newspaper attack plot in Denmark over its publication of Prophet Muhammad cartoons.



Kashmiri was reportedly killed in a US drone strike in Wana, South Waziristan, in June 2011. But his death is shrouded in mystery, given his links to Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Since Kashmiri's exit, Shah Sahib became the leader of Brigade 313. Under the newly revamped Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the group continued to conduct attacks, which were often outsourced to other jihadist groups.



From assassinations to suicide attacks: Brigade 313 terror trail

Over the past two decades, Brigade 313 conducted several attacks in coordination with other terror groups, even as it maintained a low profile. These attacks took place in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

These included the failed assassination attempt in 2003 on the then-president Pervez Musharraf.

Kashmiri, who was involved in the attack, was held by Pakistani authorities but was released in February 2004, apparently due to his ISI links.

In 2008, Brigade 313 was involved in the assassination of Maj Gen Faisal Alvi, a retired Pakistani SSG commander. Alvi was reportedly killed after threatening to expose Pakistani officials’ ties to the Taliban.

Among the most dastardly attacks of Brigade 313 was the 2009 assault on Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi that killed at least 17.

The same year, it carried out a suicide attack targeting government and security installations in Khost province of Afghanistan.

In 2011, to avenge the killing of al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the group attacked a Pakistani Navy base in Karachi. The attack and hostage-taking led to 14 deaths.

Brigade 313 and Pakistani military-intelligence links

It has been reported that Brigade 313 has ties to Pakistan’s military and intelligence services.

It has a certain amount of sophistication in operations, having launched its own website, which included a forum and blog for propaganda, statements and recruitment.



Brigade 313 has promoted, aided, abetted and orchestrated attacks by other terror groups like HUJI, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jundallah, and the Taliban.



It is thought to be continuing its operations while keeping a low profile, and operating across Pakistan states borders with Afghanistan and India.

