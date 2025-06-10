/Who is Asif Hafeez? The Pakistani ‘Sultan’ behind a global drug empire and how he lost it all

Asif Hafeez, once a shadowy figure in international drug trafficking circles, has been unmasked as the mastermind behind one of the world’s most expansive heroin networks.

Dubbed as the "Sultan" for his dominance in the illicit trade, Hafeez’s empire stretched from the opium fields of Afghanistan to drug markets in Europe, Africa, and the United States.

The fall of Asif Hafeez has left many shocked who previously considered him a suave socialite and philanthropist.

On June 6, 2025, Hafeez was sentenced to 16 years in a New York prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges. The case capped a years-long legal saga that exposed how Hafeez, once a prominent figure in London’s elite circles, operated one of the most expansive and secretive drug empires in the world.



Hafeez's tale started in the upscale corridors of a London polo club, where he socialised with British royalty and hobnobbed with the high and mighty. By day, he was a businessman with a network that extended from the UK, to the Middle East, and Pakistan.

By night, he was covertly one of the world's most prolific drug smugglers, operating an massive heroin, methamphetamine, and hashish distribution syndicate out of Pakistan and India.

In the international drug cartel underworld, Hafeez was a mysterious mastermind, obscuring his criminal activity through respectable business enterprises and philanthropic acts. His secret life, however, started to get exposed in 2014 when an undercover American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents recorded a meeting held in Kenya between Hafeez's business partners and a Colombian drug purchaser.

The sting operation triggered a chain of events that eventually culminated in Hafeez's arrest, long extradition struggles, and subsequent conviction in the US

Hafeez was born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1958 to a middle-class family. He rapidly rose through the ranks of business, founding Sarwani International Corporation in the early 1990s.

Initially, Sarwani seemed legitimate, its portfolio boasted of military-grade drug detection equipment, textiles, and even a Lahore restaurant. These enterprises supported an opulent lifestyle, which enabled Hafeez to mix with powerful persons and gain access to networks that would later be a godsend to his illegal activities, a BBC report said.

Between 2009 and 2011, Hafeez was an ambassador for the famous Ham Polo Club. It was during this period that he came into contact with British royalty, although it was later revealed that Hafeez was never a member of the club to begin with.

Nonetheless, his credibility as a respectable businessman was boosted by his liaisons with high-class British society even as his criminal business operations continued unabated in the background.

Hafeez's illicit business was international in scope, peddling heroin, meth, and hashish from bases in Pakistan and India to markets around the globe. But it was not only his illicit business that made him stand out.

Hafeez also led a precarious game of cat and mouse, posing as an informant to law enforcement agencies in the UK and the Middle East. By sharing advice that resulted in the dismantling of competition cartels, Hafeez kept the authorities at arm's length while removing competition for his own drug empire.

In his dealings with the authorities, Hafeez was being praised as a public-spirited citizen, but reality was much more sinister. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) subsequently concluded that his intelligence-sharing was not inspired by an interest in combating crime, but by an interest in retaining control over the international drugs market.

The decline of Hafeez started in 2014 with a vital sting operation. DEA agents recorded a meeting between his two associates and a Colombian drug buyer in Mombasa, Kenya.

The deal, which was for 99kg of heroin and 2kg of meth, was for distribution in the US. In the course of the meeting, Hafeez's associates called him "The Sultan," indicating that he was their supplier, as per the US State Department report.

This video would prove to be instrumental evidence against Hafeez, and coupled with further mentions of him that were discovered in the equipment of his arrested cohorts.

The sting operation opened the door to an investigation that involved several years and several nations.

In 2016, Hafeez and Indian crime lord Vijaygiri "Vicky" Goswami were connected to a mass production of methamphetamine using ephedrine, a chemical precursor. Police stopped the shipment of 18 tonnes of ephedrine before it arrived in Mozambique, adding to Hafeez's involvement in the international drug trade.

By January 2017, Hafeez had been arrested in London and detained at high-security Belmarsh Prison as he contested extradition to the United States.

He asserted that his informant status would jeopardise his safety in American prisons, and cited illnesses like asthma and diabetes in efforts to prevent extradition. His appeals were denied by UK courts, and following a final decision by the European Court of Human Rights in 2023, Hafeez was extradited to America.

In 2024, Hafeez pleaded guilty to several counts of drug trafficking in New York. American prosecutors pointed out the glaring discrepancy between his luxurious lifestyle and the pain inflicted by the drugs he trafficked. Unlike most criminals motivated by poverty or desperation, Hafeez's motive seemed to have been greed and power, thus making his crime that much worse.

On June 6, 2025, Hafeez was handed a 16-year prison sentence. His 16-year sentence, which will finish in 2033, marks the end of an era for a crime empire founded upon lies, fortune, and unrelenting ambition.