Indian Army to get QRSAM air defence missile system worth $3.5bn. Here's all you need to know

After the success of Operation Sindoor against Islamabad, in which India thwarted Pakistani aircraft, missiles, and drone attacks, the Indian Army is all set to get a ₹30,000 crore ($3.5 billion) boost. As per a report by the news agency ANI, the Army is likely to get a new surface-to-air missile system cleared by the Indian Defence Ministry soon.

As per the report, the ministry is scheduled to take up the proposal for purchasing three regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system (QRSAM). This will be for the Army Air Defence for deployment along both western and northern borders.

The missile systems are developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. They are capable of searching and tracking targets on the move and firing at short halts.

Further, the system has a range of around 30 km. It would help the existing systems in the defence forces, like the MRSAM and Akash, in short to medium ranges.

The existing missile system of India is no less than remarkable

BrahMos - India’s “fire and forget” missiles - turned out to be the hero during the Operation Sindoor. BrahMos is a long-range missile known for its high accuracy. The missile works on the principle of “Fire and Forget”. Its destructive power is enhanced due to the large kinetic energy on impact.

Specifications of the missile

Range: Over 450 km (extended range variants up to 800 km reportedly tested)

Speed: Supersonic (Mach 2.8–3.0), making interception highly difficult

Launch Platform: Air, land, sea, and submarine capable - the ALCM version is launched from the Su-30MKI

Accuracy: Near pinpoint precision with advanced guidance and navigation

Payload: High-explosive warhead (200–300 kg), ideal for hardened targets

Compared to existing state-of-the-art subsonic cruise missiles, BrahMos has:

3 times more velocity

2.5 to 3 times more flight range

3 to 4 times more seeker range

9 times more kinetic energy

