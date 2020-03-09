Bangladesh: No foreign dignitaries will be present for March 17th event due to coronavirus fear  

No foreign dignitaries will be present at the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the father of nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman due to coronavirus fear, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told Wion.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the invitees for the March 17th event.

Momen told, "No foreign dignitaries would attend the March 17th event as we will not organize big gatherings given COVID-19."

"Hon. PM Hasina and her sister do not want any harm to happen to members of the public. WHO has alss recommended not to organise any big assembly. Hon PM would like to provide housing to all homeless in Bangladesh as a gift in memory of Mujib Borsho," he added.

He also clarified that March 17th event has not been postponed, and added, the country will organise the programme in a such a way to avoid big public assembly"

Three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bangladesh.

This is the second planned foreign visit of PM Modi that to be called off. PM was expected to visit Brussels on March 13, but that visit too has been postponed due to the pandemic.