Bangladesh extends lockdown amid virus surge

Bangladesh government on Monday extended the nationwide lockdown to July 14 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain in the country as people grapple with the virus. The government has closed offices and transportation even as its vaccination drive struggles due to a shortage of doses.

Despite the lockdown, the country reported 164 fatalities with the total death toll reaching over 15,000 with the infections rising to 954,881.

The country was dependent on India for the vaccines, however, after India stopped its vaccine export due to the second wave the government has had to look elsewhere with China set to deliver the Sinopharm vaccine.

Health minister Zahid Maleque had said earlier that Bangladesh may buy 50 million doses from China's Sinopharm as foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen added that five million Sputnik V doses could also be procured.

Bangladesh has vaccinated just 3 per cent of its population out of 170 million so far. The country is set to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the United States under the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme.

The Army and police have been patrolling the streets with capital Dhaka under severe restriction.

However, the garment factories which is the heart of the economy has been exempted from the lockdown even as several people were arrested for breaking coronavirus rules.

The government had said earlier that it was witnessing an "alarming and dangerous" rise in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown had sparked an exodus of workers from Dhaka who cramped boats in order to get home raising fears of a further outbreak.

Reports say two-thirds of coronavirus cases are linked to the Delta variant with rural areas reportedly hit with the virus.

Southwestern districts have been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases with Khulna reporting 46 virus deaths last week with hospital beds in short supply.

COVID-19 restrictions have been in place since April in Bangladesh amid a sudden surge in cases with people ordered to stay home.

