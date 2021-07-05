Mango diplomacy: Bangladesh PM Hasina sends mangoes to Indian leadership

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina has sent 2600 kg of Haribhanga mangoes to the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also sent mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Tripura CM Biplab Deb in what is seen as Dhaka's Mango diplomacy.

Also read | Bangladesh's virus hotspot gasps for air as cases surge

The Mangoes reached Bangladeshi High Commission in Delhi on Monday and were dispatched to the Ministry of external affairs. The mangoes reached Kolkata on Sunday via Benapole Petrapol land border and were later transported to Delhi via train.

"We have very sweet and delicious mangoes and we produced plenty of them. We would like to share our happiness and of course, delicious mangoes with our neighbours and friends in this historic year of Mujib Borsho and Golden Jubilee year of our independence and therefore, we sent mangoes as a gift to our neighbours and friends. Let them share our joys and happiness," Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Dr A.K. Abdul Momen told WION.

Also read | Bangladesh heads into strict lockdown amid record coronavirus spike

Haribhanga mangoes are cultivated in the northwestern part of the country, with Rangpur district being the key focus area. In the past, PM Hasina has sent Hilsa fish, one of the most sought, to Indian leadership.

"Mango season in Bangladesh lasts for four months, from May to September and harvesting peaks during June-July. Every year Bangladesh farmers harvest around 2.70 to 2.80 million tonnes of Mango," Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran explained to WION.

Notable Bangladeshi mango varieties include Haribhanga, Gopalbogh, Khirsapat, Himsagar, Mohonbhog, Amropali.

India, Bangladesh share good relationship, with Indian PM Modi visiting the country earlier this year for the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Both countries are focusing on connectivity and increasing trade.

In the region, Bangladesh is has sent mangoes to Bhutan and consignment will be sent to leadership of Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Leaders from West Asian countries of Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan will also get the gift.