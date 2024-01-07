Bangladesh election: Poll is free and fair, says US observer

A poll observer from the United States, who is currently in Bangladesh, said on Sunday (Jan 7) that the 12th general election in the South Asian country was free and fair. "I would like to say it is a free and fair election already," observer Jim Bates told reporters, Rtv News reported.

“So when they say ‘low turnout,’ that’s something to manoeuvre the press,” Bates said, adding, "The thing they keep talking about is low turnout, that is a misnomer. In some countries, voting goes on until 5/6 pm or even months."

Around 127 foreign observers are there in Bangladesh to observe the national election. Voting ended at 4 pm and the counting of votes is going on. Results are expected to be announced on Monday.

25 candidates abstain from voting citing irregularities

A total of 25 candidates abstained from voting in the general election citing irregularities. According to the Election Commission, 1,970 candidates contested the 299 parliamentary seats in this election.

Among the 44 political parties registered with the poll body, 1,534 candidates from 28 parties participated, and 436 candidates ran as independents, Rtv News further reported.

Earlier in the day, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the voter turnout was at around 40 per cent. “Although we are not sure yet, on average the turnout was 40%,” Awal told reporters.

The main opposition in the country- the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)- boycotted the election and urged the public not to participate in what it called a "sham" election.

Speaking to the news agency AFP, BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said he feared that "fake votes" would be used to boost voter turnout. I congratulate the people of Bangladesh for showing a unified passion for democracy today, and securing a victory without even participating in the sham election.



What unfolded was not an election, but rather a disgrace to the democratic aspirations of Bangladesh. The… pic.twitter.com/VXTxsR48t1 — Tarique Rahman (@trahmanbnp) January 7, 2024 × "What unfolded was not an election, but rather a disgrace to the democratic aspirations of Bangladesh. The irregularities and violence orchestrated by Awami League, along with disturbing pictures and videos from across the country despite the boycott by 63 pro-democracy parties, prove that a free, fair, participatory, and peaceful election under Sheikh Hasina is just not possible," Rahman said in a post on X.

In months ahead of the election, the BNP and other parties staged protests, demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down. The protests often took a violent turn.

'BNP is a terrorist organisation': PM

After casting her vote, Prime Minister Hasina called the BNP a "terrorist organisation."

"I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country," Hasina said and called for citizens to show faith in the democratic process. She also said that the election would be free and fair.

Awami League candidate leads in Magura-1 seat