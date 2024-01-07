Bangladesh election: Newspaper's website back online after it was reportedly blocked

The website of one of Bangladesh's key newspapers is online after the publication said on Sunday (Jan 7) it had been blocked, as the country is holding its 12th general election. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Sajid Hoque, news editor at the Daily Manab Zamin, said that the newspaper had been flooded with calls and messages from readers who said "that they cannot access our website."

However, the website was now online. AFP reported that the newspaper's print edition was still available on the streets. Daily Manab Zamin is one of the most popular newspapers in Bangladesh and is known for its critical coverage of political affairs. The edition earlier said in a post on Facebook that the blockage was not due to any technical issues on the website.

B'desh ranks 163rd in world press freedom index

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international media watchdog, had ranked Bangladesh 163rd out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index. Ahead of the Sunday election, the RSF warned of the government's "harmful grip on information".

"More than a fifth of the 168 million Bangladeshis live below the poverty line and have little access to mainstream media. The internet plays a growing role in the circulation of news and information," its website said.

Voter turnout in the election at 40%: CEC

Voting in Bangladesh's 12th general election ended at 4 pm on Sunday and the counting of votes is underway. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, “Although we are not sure yet, on average the turnout was 40%."

The election is guaranteed to give a fourth consecutive term to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The election has been boycotted by the main opposition the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who called for a general strike in the country and urged the public not to participate in what it called a "sham" election.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Hasina called for citizens to show faith in the democratic process.

"The BNP is a terrorist organisation. I am trying my best to ensure that democracy should continue in this country," Hasina said as she cast her vote.

Results of the election are expected as early as Monday morning, with television channels broadcasting early counts from several polling stations putting ruling party candidates ahead.