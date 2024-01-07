Bangladesh elections 2024 LIVE: Polling begins as PM Sheikh Hasina eyes another term

Bangladesh is conducting its 12th general election since the country first came into being in 1971 following a devastating battle for liberation from present-day Pakistan.

Here is everything you need to know:

1. The principal opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is boycotting the poll as they had in 2014 and 2018. BNP demanded the formation of a caretaker government to take over — just like the one formed in Pakistan in August 2023 before its national elections in February 2024.

2. Violence erupted on the eve of the election after a passenger train was set on fire in which at least four people were killed. Several polling booths were set ablaze around the country.

3. Women are nearly half of all nearly 120 million eligible voters, among whom Sheikh Hasina continues to be popular due to PM Hasina's focus to ensure their participation in the workforce during last 14 years.

4. First-time voters number about 15 million, according to news agency Reuters.

5. Nearly 2,000 candidates are contesting for the 300 directly elected parliament seats, with a record high 5.1 per cent of women candidates in the fray. There are 436 independent candidates in the race, the most since 2001. The BNP claimed that the Awami League has propped up "dummy" candidates to give a credible outlook to the elections.