Bangladesh elections 2024 LIVE: Polling begins as PM Sheikh Hasina eyes another term

Bangladesh elections 2024 live news updates: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party is looking to continue its hold over Dhaka's corridors of power for a fourth consecutive term since she first came to power in 2009. Daughter of South Asian nation's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina is riding on a wave of economic reforms focused on women's participation in the economy that brought millions out of poverty in recent years. Bangladesh's economic success story is often credited to Hasina's ability to reap the benefits of her balanced geoeconomics with neighbouring Asian giants India and China.
But the current elections are being watched globally due to widespread accusations against Hasina's administration of attempting to transform the country's multiparty democracy into a single-party one. The principal opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has boycotted the elections for the third time in a row. The BNP has cited the absence of the formation of a 'caretaker government' to administer the elections and accused the Awami League government of targeting its leaders with forged and botched-up criminal cases.
Hasina's party won 84 per cent and 82 per cent of the vote share in the last two general elections on Bangladesh. With the principal opposition party missing from the landscape, Hasina appears set to return to Dhaka's corridors of power once again.
Bangladesh's Information & Broadcasting Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud expressed concerns about pre-election violence but noted the prevailing positive mood. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal exclusively, he highlighted, "BNP and Jamaat e-Islami have been trying, and doing violence and they are carrying out arson attacks on the people, on vehicles and trains," and mentioned the major incident of violence involving the torching of the Benapole Express ahead of the general elections on Sunday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her ballot in the Bangladesh elections at a polling station in Dhaka. Hasina is seeking to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.
Bangladesh foreign minister A K Abdul Momen has assured that the Bangladesh general elections scheduled to be held on Sunday (Jan 7) will be "free, fair, transparent and credible" and that the government has increased the security to prevent any violence. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Dhaka, Momen expressed his disappointment over the arson attack on Benpole Express saying, "This is indeed deplorable, such a heinous crime and we will find the culprit and definitely will punish them."
Bangladesh is conducting its 12th general election since the country first came into being in 1971 following a devastating battle for liberation from present-day Pakistan.
1. The principal opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is boycotting the poll as they had in 2014 and 2018. BNP demanded the formation of a caretaker government to take over — just like the one formed in Pakistan in August 2023 before its national elections in February 2024.
2. Violence erupted on the eve of the election after a passenger train was set on fire in which at least four people were killed. Several polling booths were set ablaze around the country.
3. Women are nearly half of all nearly 120 million eligible voters, among whom Sheikh Hasina continues to be popular due to PM Hasina's focus to ensure their participation in the workforce during last 14 years.
4. First-time voters number about 15 million, according to news agency Reuters.
5. Nearly 2,000 candidates are contesting for the 300 directly elected parliament seats, with a record high 5.1 per cent of women candidates in the fray. There are 436 independent candidates in the race, the most since 2001. The BNP claimed that the Awami League has propped up "dummy" candidates to give a credible outlook to the elections.