Bangladesh's I&B Minister Mahmud: Concerns over violence, yet festive election atmosphere

Bangladesh's Information & Broadcasting Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud expressed concerns about pre-election violence but noted the prevailing positive mood. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal exclusively, he highlighted, "BNP and Jamaat e Islami have been trying, and doing violence and they are carrying out arson attacks on the people, on vehicles and trains," and mentioned the major incident of violence involving the torching of the Benapole Express ahead of the general elections on Sunday.

Mahmud anticipates a festive atmosphere with a massive voter turnout, stating, "elections will take place tommorrow, and huge voter turnout is expected and people will cast their votes in festive mode" He responded to the US's call for free and fair elections, pointing out, "They will see tomorrow; it will be free, fair, transparent, and a huge participation of the people will take place in the election tomorrow." He is also the Joint Secretary of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

Sidhant Sibal: So how do you see the preparations for the elections tomorrow and do you foresee violence?

Muhammad Hasan Mahmud: Look, elections are a festivity in Bangladesh, also in India, and a very festive mood has been created over the last few weeks in Bangladesh. And people are very enthusiastic and people are eagerly waiting to cast their vote because voting is their right. So people are eagerly waiting. And all the preparation has been done by the election commission. And the government has provided all the support to the election commission. The Election Commission is very strong, is handling everything very strongly, efficiently and done so far, they have shown better muscle than any other election commission in the past in Bangladesh. And people are in a festive mood. I am in my constituency now and in the village, people are gathered and waiting to cast their vote.

Sidhant Sibal: But do you see violence?

Muhammad Hasan Mahmud: Since October 28, BNP and Jamaat e Islami have been trying, and doing violence and they are carrying out arson attacks on the people, on vehicles and trains. You know last night on a train, the train that was coming from the Indian border to Dhaka they carried out an attack, people were killed. All this done by BNP, Jamaat, the festivity for the election has been diminished. People are not fearful. They're trying. They will try tonight and tomorrow. So they were trying, but they didn't have the capacity to do the same as in 2013, 2014, 2015. Elections will take place tomorrow, and huge voter turnout is expected and people will cast their votes in festive mode.

Sidhant Sibal: You have seen comments by the US, calling for free and fair elections, how do you see these comments?