In Anowara Islam Rani, Bangladesh could elect South Asia's first-ever transgender Member of Parliament

The Awami League politician Anowara Islam Rani, a transgender individual from Bangladesh's northern region, has etched her name in history by becoming the first candidate of their gender to enter electoral politics. This significant stride towards inclusivity is unfolding in the Rangpur-3 constituency of the country's northern region, in a significant moment of change amid accusations of polls being disputed — a claim denounced by PM Sheikh Hasina's cabinet colleagues in their exclusive interviews with WION.

If elected, Rani could be South Asia's first transgender Member of Parliament. There have been transgender members of state legislative assemblies in India but not members of parliament so far in the subcontinent.

What does it mean amid BNP's boycott?

With a notable 849 registered transgender voters, Rani's presence in the Rangpur-3 constituency reflects the evolving political landscape of Bangladesh where the opposition's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has boycotted the polls.

The party has initiated a 48-hour nationwide strike against what they deem an "illegal government."

The BNP's primary demand for an interim non-party neutral government to oversee the election was rejected by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who also serves as the chairman of the ruling Awami League.

To maintain peace and order during the electoral process, over 800,000 law enforcement personnel, including army troops, have been deployed. Additionally, 3,000 executive and judicial magistrates are working concurrently to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

More than 119 million registered voters are deciding the fate of over 2,000 candidates in the fray for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

