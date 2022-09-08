Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of air incursions, breaking international laws

On September 3, Bangladesh was the target of at least two mortar bombs fired by Myanmar that were against international law. Five days prior, Bangladeshi officials summoned Myanmar's envoy to Dhaka and voiced their displeasure over Myanmar's August 28 firing of two lethal rounds at the same spot.

According to the police investigation centre at Ghumdum, at least two fighter jets crossed the Bangladesh border, firing nearly eight shots, while two military helicopters fired more than 30 rounds.

Reiterating its deep concern, Bangladesh has expressed alarm over Myanmar's breach of an air border accord. The Arakan Army is poised to suppress rebels, but the Myanmar army's presence on the borders is also rekindling concerns about Rohingya infiltration in Bangladesh, the Bangkok Post reported.

Rakhine State, a region of Myanmar that borders with Bangladesh and India, has been experiencing continuous unrest for the past few days.

While fighting the Arakan Army in Rakhine, the Myanmar army has launched a major military operation against rebel groups in Kyah, Kain, and China states.

For the past years, the Tambru border line in Naikshatchari has been home to over 4,000 Rohingyas, where the violence is taking place.

The Myanmar Army has been operating warplanes and helicopters along the Bangladesh border since August 2017. Bullets and mortar rounds have been fired into Bangladesh.

In contrast to the two shells fired on September 3 at Tambru, which burst nearly 120 metres within Bangladeshi territory, the two shells fired here landed half a kilometre inside the border but did not do any damage.

The military-run country, Myanmar, has been targeting Bangladesh, which has a roughly 165 million population.

