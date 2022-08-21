People in Myanmar forced to rely on charity due to rising costs and scarcity

As the economic misery in Myanmar continues more and more commodities are becoming scarce.

Following a military coup last year, the economy of the nation plummeted, and the junta's attempts to grab foreign exchange as well as inconsistent business and import regulations have only made matters worse, reports AFP.

Things have been made worse as a result of the rise in global commodity prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving many people struggling to make ends meet and turning to subsidies or charity to put food on the table.

According to the World Bank, approximately 40 per cent of the population was living below the national poverty level in July. Inflation measured by the consumer price index reached 17.3 per cent in March.

Khin Khin Than, a 55-year-old housewife, told AFP that "people can't spend much of their income on food because of higher commodity prices" as she waited in line to fill her plastic bottle with one of the many commodities in short supply: oil while being drenched in the monsoon rain. According to her, the market price for around 1.6 kg of oil has soared from 5,000 kyats to 9,000 kyats ($4.25).

State media reported last week that the price of a litre of diesel increased by about six US cents overnight, reaching a high of 2,440 kyats ($1.15) per litre.

The price of rice has also skyrocketed due to rising transit costs as well as the military and anti-junta fighters turning large portions of the nation into battlefields.

