Attack on Gurudwara in Kabul kills 27, injures 8

A terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan has left 27 people dead. Eight people have also been wounded. All four terrorists have been neutralised by Afghan security forces.

Based on information received by the Afghan Interior Ministry, the attack was carried out by suicide bombers.

Soon after the attack, the Ministry of External Affairs, India, extended condolences to the loss suffered by the Sikh community.

Also read: Terrorists failed to attack Indian mission in Kabul, killed 11 in Gurudwara

"We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan", the ministry's statement said.



"Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers", the statement added.



An Afghan security personnel (L) stands along with Sikhs near the site of an attack to a Sikh temple in Kabul on March 25, 2020 | AFP



Allegedly, the gunmen and suicide bombers belonged to the Haqqani network, and attacked the gurudwara located in the Shorbazar are.

Media reports have indicated that Quetta Shura (Haqqanis) had initially planned an attack on the Indian Mission but were unable to carry it out because of the security.

Also read: Suicide bombers attack Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul; 11 killed

At least 200 people were inside during the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed the attack on a Sikh-Hindu temple in central Kabul, according to the SITE intelligence group, in the latest assault by the extremist outfit targeting a minority group in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)